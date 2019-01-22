Sukhbir accuses rebel Akali leader Brahmpura of conspiring with Punjab CM to split SAD

Naurangabad, Jan 22 (PTI) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday accused rebel Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of conspiring with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to split the party. "Ranjit Singh Brahmpura had unleashed a conspiracy to split the party after a meeting with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and now the doors of the SAD were closed for him forever," Sukhbir Badal alleged. Taksali (old guard) leader Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala had formed a new Akali Dal (Taksali) party after they rebelled against Sukhbir Badal's leadership. Addressing workers at a meeting here, Sukhbir Badal claimed that Brahmpura and other leaders even timed their protest against the SAD as per the directions of the Congress. The SAD president said Brahmpura's career was resurrected by party patron Parkash Singh Badal in 2014 when he was given a party ticket to contest the 2014 election after losing the 2012 assembly polls. "Brahmpura's word was a command for Badal sahab. He was the senior most leader in the party next to Parkash Badal. Despite this, he chose to betray the party at the hands of the Congress. This is why Badal finally decided that Brahmpura did not have any right to stay in the party," said Sukhbir Badal. He urged the party cadre to gear up for the parliamentary elections so that the Congress could be taught a befitting lesson. PTI JMS CHS SNESNE