Sukhbir fielded from Ferozepur, wife Harsimrat from Bathinda

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday announced its decision to field party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from the Ferozepur seat while his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been again nominated from the Bathinda seat.The announcement was made by party patron and Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal."It has been decided that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from the Ferozepur seat and Harsimrat will contest from the Bathinda seat," Badal said.The SAD has already announced its candidates from eight seats.As per arrangement with its ally BJP, the Akali Dal contests on 10 seats while saffron party fields candidates from three out of 13 seats.Sukhbir Badal, who is party chief, will be facing Akali rebel and Congress nominee Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur seat.Sukhbir is currently MLA from Jalalabad seat. He had last contested Lok Sabha polls in 1999 from the Faridkot seat.Harsimrat, who is two-time MP, will be facing Congress nominee and MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from the Bathinda seat.Punjabi Ekta Party candidate and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira is also contesting from the Bathinda seat.