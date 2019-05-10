Sukhbir, Harsimrat condemn Pitroda's remarks on anti-Sikh riots Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) '

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Slamming Sam Pitroda's remark on anti-Sikh riots, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Friday said the "disgraceful" comments reveal the mindset of the Gandhis. Sukhbir asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh whether he would continue to remain with the Congress after the "disgraceful comments.Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "84 mein hua to hua." "Pitroda has been very close to the Gandhis since Rajiv Gandhi days and is still the principal advisor to Rahul Gandhi. His remarks reveal the mindset of the Gandhis. These remarks are the final and clinching evidence of who ordered the massacre and how the Gandhi family views the tragedy of the Sikhs," he said. "By not dissociating himself from these remarks even up to now, Rahul Gandhi has also endorsed these views.This is disgraceful, Sukhbir said.I wonder if Amarinder would like to stick with the INC India after Sam Pitroda's disgraceful comment on the 1984 Sikh genocide.This is a chance for Amarinder to quit honourably before he faces poll debacle, Sukhbir said in his tweet.In another tweet, Harsimrat said, Gandhi family's blue-eyed boy and Rajiv crony Sam Pitroda has admitted his boss orchestrated the 1984 Sikh genocidewith his statement justifying the anti-human act by saying so what it happened.Meanwhile, in Amritsar, activists of the BJP led by its national secretary Tarun Chugh and Shriomani Akali Dal led by District President Gurpartap Singh held protest against Pitroda for his remarks. PTI CHS JMS VSD DVDV