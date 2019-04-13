Sukhbir indisposed, didn't attend Jallianwala Bagh function

/R Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal cancelled all his engagements for Saturday following medical advice after he complained of fever and severe stomach ache, his advisor said. The programmes of the SAD chief for Saturday, including visit to Amritsar to pay respects to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, had to be cancelled following his indisposition Friday night, his advisor H S Bains said. All his election-related engagements have also been postponed, he added. Bains said the new schedule of the Akali president's programmes, including his election rallies, would be recast and announced after he gets well. "Mr Badal deeply regrets his inability to be in Amritsar today (Friday)," the advisor said. PTI VSD AQS