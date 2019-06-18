Sukhbir questions speaker's move of appointing 5 MLAs who left AAP as members of committees

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The opposition SAD Tuesday questioned the Punjab Assembly speaker's move of appointing five MLAs, who had quit the AAP, as members of various Vidhan Sabha House Committees.Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the move of Speaker Rana K P Singh was against "all the rules of ethics and morality". Legislators H S Phoolka, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Baldev Singh, Nazar Singh Manshahia and Amarjit Singh Sandoa had quit the Aam Aadmi Party this year."But the speaker has appointed all five legislators to various House Committees. This is against all the rules of ethics and morality. The SAD will use all means at its disposal to oppose this undemocratic decision," said Sukhbir in a statement here.The Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker on June 14 had appointed several legislators as chairmen and members of various House Committees for 2019-20. Among them, the names of these five legislators also figured in.While Khaira was appointed as member of the committee on papers to be laid on the table of the House, Baldev Singh was appointed as member of the Committee on Government Assurances. Manshahia was made member of the Library Committee, Phoolka and Sandoa were appointed as members of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation and the Committee on Petitions, respectively, said Sukhbir.Urging the speaker to review his decision, Badal said the MLAs --Khaira, Baldev Singh -- had allegedly violated the anti-defection law by contesting Lok Sabha polls on new symbols and two of them -- Sandoa and Manshahia -- had even joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. "They should be disqualified and debarred from contesting elections for six years," he said.Sukhbir said it was a recorded fact that the members have resigned from the primary membership of the AAP. "The 10th schedule of the constitution is very clear. Any member resigning voluntarily as member of a political party is deemed disqualified. The speaker should uphold the constitution. It is unfortunate that instead of doing this, long dates are being given to the members for personal hearings to enable them to continue as legislators," he alleged.Sukhbir asked the Congress government and the speaker to tell tax payers why these five legislators were still continuing even after their resignations."Tax payers money was being used to pay their salaries as well as those of their staff and security personnel, besides maintaining official vehicles and residences being used by them, he said. PTI CHS SUN KJ