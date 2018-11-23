Sukhbir thanks Centre for Karparpur corridor, asks people to follow Guru Nanak Dev's teachings

Sultanpur Lodhi, Nov 23 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday thanked the Centre for clearing a proposal to develop a corridor for easy access of Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan and urged the Sikh community to follow Guru Nanak Dev's teachings in their daily life.Addressing an event at Gurdwara Ber Sahib organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, he said the teachings of the Guru, including equality of all, are as relevant now as they were 500 years back.Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to everyone to make the teachings the cornerstone of their everyday lives.He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to clear a proposal to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.The SAD president said it was a matter of joy that the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal and it was heartening that the foundation stone of the corridor will be laid on November 26.He also thanked the Union Cabinet for its decision to develop the historic town of Sultanpur Lodhi, associated with the life of first Sikh guru, as a heritage town, on the lines of a smart city, besides developing 'Pind Baba Nanak Da' on 100 acres of land in which the life and teachings of the Guru Nanak Dev would be depicted.Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore said Guru Nanak Dev was a social reformer who preached that there is one God and that everyone can reach him without any intermediary.Union ministers Mahesh Sharma and Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the event.Sharma read out PM Modi's message on the occasion which emphasised that the Guru's 550th birth anniversary would be celebrated world over in a befitting manner.Puri said Sultanpur Lodhi would be developed as Smart City.Akal Takth Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh emphasised that the ideology of Guru Nanak Dev encompassed the entire mankind. PTI VSD NSDNSD