Sukhoi aircraft crashes near Tezpur

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A Sukhoi fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed near Tezpur in Assam on Thursday evening, official sources said.Both pilots of the aircraft ejected safely and have been rescued, they said. The Su-30 aircraft was on a routine training mission from Tezpur and crashed in the local flying area, the sources said.A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.