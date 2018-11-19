Sulking UP minister fires fresh salvo at Adityanath govt

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Sulking UP Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Monday fired a fresh salvo at the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of denying funds to open schools for 'divyaangjan' (specially-abled people) in the state.Rajbhar's fresh attack at the BJP comes a day after he challenged the ruling party to dump him for daring "to call a spade a spade".Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party - an ally of the BJP in UP, said in a tweet, "In Uttar Pradesh, there are 16 'divyaang' schools in 75 districts. In the state, there are 1.5 crore 'divyaang' people. Now, how will they study in these 16 schools?""If we speak up in this regard, it is said that we are speaking against them in revolt," he said.In another tweet, Rajbhar said, "Keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Ram Mandir issue is being fanned. Through Kumbh, branding of the Lok Sabha elections is being done. In Kumbh thousands of crores of rupees are being spent, but when I seek budget for Divyaangjan Empowerment Department, there is no budget."When contacted, UP's Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal told PTI, "The question should be asked to honourable chief minister. I am a minister who is equivalent to him (Rajbhar). Hence, it will not be appropriate for me to comment on a person who is equivalent to me."Rajbhar is a Cabinet minister holding the portfolio of Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath.Hitting back at the BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief, a disgruntled Rajbhar had challenged Sunday his NDA ally to dump him for daring "to call a spade a spade"."Why are you unnecessarily carrying us? If you have the courage, dump us. The government has no time for welfare activities for backward people," SBSP chief said in the wake UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey's comment that "Rajbhar is a necessary evil" and that comments made by the SBSP chief"should not be taken seriously". PTI NAV SMI RAXRAX