Sultry day in Delhi, heavy rain likely on Tuesday

(Eds: Updating with details about air quality) New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) It was a sultry day in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 35.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, two notches above the normal.The air quality in the city was in the satisfactory category due to isolated rains, officials said.The Safdarjung observatory gauged 2.8 mm of rainfall while the one in Ridge area recorded 5.2 mm of rains. The Palam observatory, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories recorded no rainfall on Monday.The minimum temperature settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a meteorological department official said.The weatherman has forecast heavy rains on Tuesday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.The centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), a forecasting body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, recorded "satisfactory" air quality and it is predicted to be in the "good" category in the next two days."Clean easterly winds along with isolated rains have led to improvement in Air Quality Index (AQI). Scattered light rain over a few places in Delhi is expected for the next two days," the SAFAR said.