Sultry Monday in Delhi, light rain likely on Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi observed a sultry day on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees, three notches below the season's average.Relative humidity levels oscillated between 95 per cent and 51 per cent.The Palam observatory received 0.3 mm of rainfall which is 26 per cent less than the season's average and 30 per cent less than the month's average, the Meteorological department said.According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast for Tuesday, the sky will be generally cloudy and very light rain or drizzle is expected.The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively, they said.On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius. PTI NIT RHL