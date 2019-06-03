Sultry weather in Delhi, light rain predicted

/R New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Heatwave conditions abated in Delhi on Monday, but high humidity added to the discomfort of the people. The maximum temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and the minimum was 29.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 39 and 62 per cent, a Met official said. The dip in the mercury can be attributed to the easterly winds that travelled to the Delhi-NCR region from the Bay of Bengal via Uttar Pradesh, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the India Meteorological Department's regional weather forecasting chief. Though the temperatures have become normal, high humidity has added to the woes of the people, Srivastava said. The department has predicted cloudy skies on Tuesday, with the possibility of light rain/thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 41 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in large areas and severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47-degrees mark for two days on the trot. In smaller areas, a heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, Srivastava said. PTI GVSHMB