Sultry weather in Delhi, rain likely on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Sultry weather persisted in the national capital on Thursday and a fresh spell of rains is likely only on Sunday, the weather department said.The Safdarjung Observary, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 61 and 92 per cent.Though the sky turned grey towards the evening, only traces of rainfall were recorder in a few areas, the India Metereological Department said. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky and light rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI GVS SOMSOM