Sultry weather in Delhi, rains likely on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Vast swathes of the capital continued to reel under sultry weather on Friday and rains are likely to increase over the next two to three days, the meteorological office said.Dry weather prevailed in the city for most parts of the day. Though the skies turned dark grey in the evening, only light rain occurred at isolated places in Noida, and in and around Safdarjang and Lodhi Road, an official said. Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate) of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said the west end of the axis of monsoon trough lies on the foothills of the Himalayas.On Saturday, it will start moving south, enhancing rains in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh, he said.A cyclonic circulation, which currently lies over south Uttar Pradesh, will also travel south of Delhi.Due to these two factors, moderate rains are likely on August 25 and 26 in several areas. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting said, "Rainfall is likely to increase slightly by August 25. A change in wind direction -- from south westerly to easterly -- is also expected. Air quality is predicted to remain in the 'moderate' category till Sunday. Thereafter, it will improve to the 'satisfactory' category."On Friday, the city recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, a low of 24.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 52 and 86 per cent.