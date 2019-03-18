Sumalatha to contest from Mandya LS seat as independent candidate

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Late Congress leader M HAmbareesh's wife and actor Sumalatha on Monday announced she will contest from Mandya seat as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Sumalatha will be contesting against Nikhil Gowda, an actor and son of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.She said she would file her nomination from Mandya on March 20.Flanked by Kannada actors Yash and Darshan, Sumalathasaid her decision to fight the elections from Mandya would costthe Congress dear as it would be very tough for the party tomake a comeback in that region."Many Congress leaders in Mandya are facing identitycrisis and they came to me and requested me to contest theelection. Therefore I decided to contest. This decision wouldcost the Congress dear. It would be very tough for the partyto make a comeback in that region (Mandya)," she said.She said she had approached Congress leaders seekingto contest from Mandya, but the party denied her a ticket dueto coalition compulsions.However, many Congress workers and leaders who werefacing identity crisis in Mandya requested her to fight theelections, Sumalatha said.Congress leaders including Water Resources MinisterD K Shivakumar, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and CongressLegislature Party leader Siddaramaiah had declined her a ticket.Thereafter, Sumalatha also met former union ministerand BJP leader S M Krishna and sought his support, but did getany offer from the BJP, despite a section of the party leaders beingkeen on fielding her.Asked if she still expects the Congress and BJPleaders to support her in the elections, Sumalatha hoped thatthey would do that because they loved Ambareesh as he was loved by all parties."I have been reading in the media about some BJP andCongress leaders willing to extend support to me. I hope Iwill get their support because Ambareesh was an apoliticalbeing and he was loved by almost all political parties," shesaid.Asked which party will she support if she wins fromMandya, Sumalatha said she would take a decision afterconsulting the people of Mandya.She said she was not bothered about losing orwinning the election, but jumped into the fray because of thedemands of the fans and supporters of Ambareesh."I declined so many posts including MLC's offered bythe Congress in the past. I am entering in to politics for thepeople of Mandya. I have heeded the people's request. It isMandya or nothing for me. I am going to fight for Mandya. I amnot bothered about winning or losing," she added.Asked if she would invite Bollywood and Sandalwoodstars to campaign for her, Sumalatha said, "I have not invitedany stars, but Yash and Darshan came on their own as theyconsider themselves a part of my family. However, I have faithin the people of Mandya and they would vote for me to fill thevacuum left by Amareesh."PTI BDN SS DPB