Sumanta Chaudhuri takes charge as coal secretary

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Sumanta Chaudhuri took charge as Coal Secretary on Tuesday, an official said.Chaudhuri, a 1985-batch IAS officer from West Bengal cadre, had been named as coal secretary by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on November 17.He replaced Inder Jit Singh. The Department of Personnel and Training had earlier said that Singh would be given a new assignment. The "outgoing Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Inder Jit Singh welcomed the new secretary, Tuesday," the official said.Prior to joining the coal ministry, Chaudhuri was the Managing Director at Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. PTI SID SID ANUANU