Summer camp for families of Delhi police personnel concludes

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A two-week summer camp, organised by the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) of the Delhi police for the welfare and skill enhancement of the families of the police personnel, concluded on Sunday. The PFWS, which oversees the welfare activities of the Delhi police families, had organised the camps at 10 welfare centres and four sub-centres. The function was felicitated by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who underlined the need and efficacy of welfare activities for the overall morale of the police families. PTI UK AMPHMB

