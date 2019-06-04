Summer Theatre Festival to offer blend of contemporary, traditional plays

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) Iconic plays written by theatre veterans like Vijay Tendulkar and Girish Karnad will meet the contemporary talent of Manav Kaul and Niloy Roy at the upcoming Summer Theatre Festival starting June 8 here.The festival, organised by Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA), boasts about being a fine blend of contemporary and traditional genres.Setting the ball rolling with Girish Karnad's masterpiece "Tughlaq", the festival on its second day will showcase Vijay Tendulkar's "Meeta ki Kahani" around the subject of homosexuality.Featuring in the list is also an adaptation of Charles Dickens famous "A Tale of Two Cities" -- directed by eminent theatre director Feisal Alkazi -- followed by a contemporary romantic comedy "Prem Kabootar" written by actor-playwright Manav Kaul and directed by Sameep Singh."The festival brings the plays which have been done before too, however, presenting them again with an equal or higher energy is the strength of the performers. Each play is rehearsed with 100 per cent honesty to recreate the magic on the stage," Sameep Singh, Repertory Chief, SRCPA, said.The festival will also showcase 3rd century Sanskrit play "Urubhangam" written by Bhasa and directed by Jayamala Iyer, "Antigone" by Niloy Roy, "Dilapidated" by Kaushik Bose, and "Agni aur Barkha" by Girish Karnad.The nine-day festival is set to conclude on June 16. PTI MAH MGMG