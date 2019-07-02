Summer vacation of students till Class 8 extended in Ghaziabad: DM Ghaziabad 02 July (PTI) s'

Ghaziabad, Jul 2 (PTI) The summer vacation of students till Class 8 of both private and government-run schools in Ghaziabad has been extended by two days due to prevailing hot weather conditions, officials said Tuesday. An order in this regard was passed by District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari. Schools were supposed to reopen on July 1. But due to severe heat, they were ordered to reopen on July 3. Now, keeping in view the high temperatures, the order has been revised and the schools have been asked to open on July 5, Maheshwari said. PTI COR IJT