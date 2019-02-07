Sun Life Financial Continues to Grow and Innovate With the Opening of a New Facility in Gurgaon, India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India This new state-of-the-art facility supports Sun Lifes global focus on transformation and innovation with digital, data and analytics Sun Life Financial Asia Service Centers in Gurgaon and Manila offer exciting opportunities for employees to grow in careers in knowledge, actuarial, financial and legal services, along with roles in technology, digital, business and voice functions. Sun Life Financial s Asia Service Centre (ASC) has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Gurgaon to support the companys continued global growth and career opportunities for employees. Sun Lifes Asia Service Centre has been growing over the last couple of years with 2700 people across the two centers in India and the Philippines. The Centre has evolved in scope to support innovation and process improvements to meet the global needs of Sun Lifes clients. Shiney Prasad, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Services and Digital Business Initiatives, Sun Life Financial Asia shared that, Our centers in Asia and the Philippines provide great value in advancing our companys innovation agenda and process improvements to help our clients around the world. Prasad continued, Were proud of our progress in building new capabilities to support more complex product development teams and technology innovations including Sun Lifes focus on embracing digital, data and analytics to support our clients in new ways. Its so rewarding to see how we collaborate locally and globally to help us to deliver on our Companys purpose of helping our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. Sun Lifes commitment to innovation is also reflected in physical environment of the new facility in Gurgaon. Workplace ergonomics, digitized tools and amenities create a millennial-friendly facility where collaboration, brainstorming, and health and wellness thrive. The facility features bright work collaboration spaces, open huddle spaces, agile meeting rooms, Innovation labs, work cafes, digitized services such as Follow Me Print and WIFI. To support employee health and wellness, there are also indoor green spaces, foot massagers, acupressure mats, Gym balls, shoulder wheels, workout spaces and other features connected to Sun Life helping employees to live healthier lives. Shiney Prasad is excited about the career and growth opportunities for employees at the Asia Service Centre in Gurgaon. Our knowledge services portfolio is expected to continue to grow significantly in the coming years. We have plans to deliver consulting services while we work with Fintech and InsurTech companies in India. There is a huge demand and focus on digital services and data analytics work at our centers and great opportunities on the horizon. Shiney Prasad continued, We know that we are hitting the sweet spot for future innovations for clients, knowledge services and tech-enabled discoveries. We have the right mix to support the long term strategic growth plans of the Sun Life Financial and at the same time to continue to attract and retain top talent on our teams. About Sun Life Financial Sun Life Asia Service Centre (ASC) in India and Philippines provides Business Processing, IT, and Investment Research shared services to Sun Life's global businesses. The 24*7 centres also offer contact centre and enterprise infrastructure to Sun Lifes businesses. ASC India and ASC Philippines work in perfect harmony to support Clients through all stages of Client and software life cycle for Sun Life in Canada, the US, and Asia. Over the years, the ASC has achieved scale and operational maturity by integrating closely with Sun Lifes corporate functions. The centres support Individual Insurance & Wealth, Group Benefits, Group Retirement Services, Document Services and Client Solutions services for Sun Life. Connect with Sun Life Financial LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial/life/?targetId=a2bd935a-7f69-4bec-8340-016073af52d6&viewAsMember=trueWebsite: https://www.sunlife.com/asiaservicecentreFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SLFIndia/To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Sun Life Financial Happy Productive Workforce at New Facility Gurugram PWRPWR