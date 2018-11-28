SUN Mobility ties up with electric vehicle fleet operator SmartE

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Electric vehicle solutions firm SUN Mobility Wednesday tied up with the country's largest electric vehicle fleet operator SmartE.As per the tie-up, SmartE's fleet of electric three-wheelers will utilise SUN Mobility's charging infrastructure, including battery swapping system, across Delhi/NCR.In the first phase around 500 e-three wheelers will use SUN Mobility's battery swapping infrastructure over the next three months.SmartE, which already has an ongoing partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), currently offers 80,000 rides to commuters daily.The company has served over 30 million pollution-free rides in the past three years since inception, it claimed. Commenting on the partnership, SUN Mobility Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman Chetan Maini said the companys solution, through swapping, enables three-wheeler drivers to clock more than 150 km per day. The partnership with SmartE will enable us to tangibly impact the lives of hundreds of people by making refuelling of electric vehicles faster, cheaper and more convenient for them to adopt, he added. By using SUN Mobilitys lithium ion batteries the three- wheeler weight comes down by around 100 kg leading to increased mileage and better pick-up. Besides, drivers can swap batteries in just two minutes helping them to operate the vehicle for a longer duration. PTI MSS SHW ANUANU