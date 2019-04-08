Sun Pharma launched cancer drug in US market

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Monday announced launch of INFUGEM injection, used for treatment of cancer, in the US market. In July 2018, Sun Pharma had received approval from the US health regulator for INFUGEM injection. "INFUGEM (gemcitabine in sodium chloride injection), for intravenous use, is now commercially available in the US," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing. "INFUGEM, the first chemotherapy product that comes in a premixed, ready-to-infuse formulation, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in July 2018 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancers, and as a single agent for the treatment of pancreatic cancer," the company added. Sun Pharma said INFUGEM uses its proprietary technology which allows cytotoxic oncology products to be premixed in a sterile environment and supplied to the prescribers in ready-to-infuse final dosage bags. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 462.30 apiece, 0.09 per cent lower, from the previous close on the BSE. PTI SVKMKJ