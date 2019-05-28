Sun Pharma Q4 profit at Rs 635.88 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 635.88 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,342.50 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a filing to BSE. The results for the quarter are not comparable with that of the last year due to the one-time impact of distribution change for India business in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 as well as the one-time tax benefit of Rs 259 crore for the same quarter during the last year. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 7,044.26 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 6,711.01 crore for the same period year ago. For the fiscal year ended March this year, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 2,665.42 crore. It was Rs 2,095.70 crore for the previous fiscal year. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 28,686.28 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2019. It was Rs 26,065.94 crore for the year ago fiscal year. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 412.90 on BSE, down 0.43 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT MR