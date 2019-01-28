Sun shines bright after snowfall in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) Sun shone bright in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Kufri which received snowfall till Monday morning, the Meteorological department said.Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in major tourist spots like Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Shimla which recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, minus 5.3,minus 1.3 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively.Minimum temperature in Solan was minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, minus 1.4 in Bhuntar and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius in Chamba, the weatherman said.Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 17 degrees Celsius, the Met department said, adding that the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.The weatherman has forecast heavy snowfall and rains in Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday.A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan and adjoining plains from Tuesday and it would lead to scattered to fairly widespread rain and snowfall in the state from January 30 to February 1, the department added. PTI DJI DPBDPB