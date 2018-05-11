Sun TV Q4 profit rises 23% to Rs 290 cr

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd today reported a 22.82 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 289.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 235.91 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 753.79 crore, up 21.60 per cent, as against Rs 619.85 crore during the same period previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Sun TV Network closed 1.09 per cent higher at Rs 864.65 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK MKJ MKJ