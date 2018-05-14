Sun TV shares soar 11.5% after Q4 results

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Shares of Sun TV Network jumped 11.5 per cent today after the company reported a 22.82 per cent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The stock soared 11.50 per cent to end at Rs 964.05 on BSE. During the day, it surged 13 per cent to Rs 977.25.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 10.52 per cent to close at Rs 959.90.

The companys market valuation also rose by Rs 3,917.73 crore to Rs 37,991.73 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 6.21 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd on Friday reported a 22.82 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 289.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 235.91 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 753.79 crore, up 21.60 per cent, as against Rs 619.85 crore during the same period previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. PTI SUM MR MR