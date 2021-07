New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Sundaram-Clayton, part of the TVS Group, Thursday inaugurated its new foundry in Tamil Nadu set up with an investment of over Rs 150 crore.The Oragadam-based facility will primarily serve Hyundai Motor India, the company said in a statement.The new facility was inaugurated by Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Young Key Koo. PTI KRH MRMRMR