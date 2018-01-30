Sundram Fasteners clocks 3qtr net at Rs 91.66 Cr

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Sundram Fasteners Ltd, part of the USD 7.2 billion TVS Group, has recorded a 21.6 per cent rise in net profits for the third quarter ending December 31, 2017 at Rs 91.66 crore. The city-based company reported net profits at Rs 75.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company, which manufactures auto-parts, said in a statement. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2017, net profits went upto Rs 272.26 crore from Rs 227.82 crore registered during the same period last year. Total revenue from operations for the third quarter ending December 31, 2017 was at Rs 848.13 crore against Rs 707.23 crore registered during year ago period. For the April-December 31, 2017 period, revenues from operations rose to Rs 2,450.67 crore from Rs 2,155.32 crore registered during year ago period, it said. Domestic sales (net of excise duties) for the nine month period ending December 31, 2017 was Rs 1,536.62 crore against Rs 1,352.86 crore registered during year ago period. Exports for the April-December 2017 period was Rs 842.56 crore as compared to Rs 766.57 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year. Shares of the company ended at Rs 527.10 apiece downby 2.75 per cent over previous close in the BSE. PTI VIJ APR APR