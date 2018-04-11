Sundyota Numandis launches anti-diarrhea probiotic

Ahmedabad, Apr 11 (PTI) City-based healthcare solutions firm Sundyota Numandis today announced the pan-India launch of its anti-diarrhea probiotic product Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, considered as the worlds most scientifically studied probiotic for gastro-intestinal health.

To make this product available in India, Sundyota Numandis has entered into a strategic partnership with Italian firm Probiotical, a global leader in bacterial probiotic therapies, announced Dinesh Arora, managing director and chief executive officer of Sundyota Numandis Group, at a press meet here today.

"As per the agreement, Sundyota Numandis procures coated oro-soluble L.rhamnosus GG formula from the Italian firm and undertakes its manufacturing for the Indian market under the brand name SuperFlora GG. It will be sold in a sachet form," said Arora.

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts which are considered good for health, especially the digestive system. Unlike anti-biotic drugs, probiotics does not leave any harmful side effects in the body, he added.

Apart from selling their product, the company has also entered into a strategic alliance with Cipla for marketing the same product under the brand name Unobiotics.

"Such agreement is aimed at extending benefits to a larger consumer base," said Arora.

In his opinion, the Indian probiotic market is valued at about Rs 1,000 crore and growing at a rate of 15 per cent.

"While probiotics are very popular in western countries, it is now becoming popular in India. We estimate that the market would touch the Rs 10,000-crore mark in the next 10 years" he said.

While the current product is being manufactured by a third party at its facility in Himachal Pradesh, Arora said Sundyota Numandis plans to start its own manufacturing facility at Changodar industrial area here in near future with an investment of Rs 51 crore. PTI PJT PD SS SS