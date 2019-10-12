Suneet Varma brings curtains down on day four of LMIFW

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Ace designer Suneet Varma closed the day four of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS'20 on a high note as he presented his first-ever luxury travel destination collection.High on mirror and sequence work, the collections included silhouette like ensembles, skirts, lehengas, separates and sarees.For the show, presented by Ebixcash, the designer experimented with pastels, neons, blues, black and metallic colours.The princess at the ball in a spectacular yet modern setting was the overriding theme of the show.The 20 exclusively crafted pieces by the designer celebrated the mystery of discovering new and exciting destinations.The dresses featured a heavy dash of embellished hand embroidery.Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev was among the guest who attended the showcase. PTI RB DPB