Sungrow Reveals New 1500V Energy Storage Systems at Energy Storage Europe

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 14, 2019 -- As a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow showcases multiple solutions to visitors of this year's Energy Storage Europe, taking place from 12-14 March. These solutions help plant owners utilize solar energy efficiently before and even after sunset. Systems on display include the Company's latest 1500V Energy Storage Systems (ESS) as well as residential hybrid inverters and lithium battery systems. For utility-scale applications, Sungrow displayed its latest all-in-one 1500V energy storage system ST2740KWH-2500HV-MV. This containerized solution integrates energy storage inverters, lithium-ion batteries and medium-voltage transformers, which significantly saves on initial investment and upcoming O&M costs. Featuring high efficiency and allowing for system expansion, the solution is applied to frequency regulation, demand response, peak-shaving, energy arbitrage as well as renewable energy ancillary services. Focusing on fast growing residential and Commercial & Industrial energy systems, Sungrow presents its new residential hybrid inverter SH3k6/4k6 and power conversion system SC50HV for 1500 Vdc System, which is characterized by its compact design and weight only 22kg, easy to be installed by only one person. Meanwhile, Sungrow's battery modules E2 and M2F are proven to be another state-of-the-art solution required from the industry. As the Company continuously pushes for innovation, these solutions do not only create a higher investment payback but also an industry leading life-cycle performance. The global energy storage industry is poised for takeoff. Storage applications in the field are set to proliferate as costs continue to decline. Currently, the market is highly concentrated on countries like the United States, Germany, England, Japan, Korea and Australia. In Germany in 2018, 90,000 commercial and household operations invested in PV battery systems. Furthermore, only 8 percent of rooftop PV systems in Germany are equipped with an ESS today - by 2030 it could be well over 80 percent. Renewable energy is a fundamental and growing part of the world's ongoing energy transformation. Governments all over the world are joining that consensus. "Storage has arrived," says James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division. "Over the years, Sungrow has been maintaining an industry-leading level of sustainable growth in international markets. We will continue to work pragmatically to build the products of the future - be it in power conversion or storage." Professor Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow, deputy of National People's Congress told the Xinhua News Agency reporters interview during the CPPCC & NPC Sessions, said that "China's renewable energy development has entered a new historical period ahead of schedule, but still needs the supports from government policy." "With multiple product units in terms of high efficient PV and energy storage solutions, Sungrow will keep contributing to the application and innovation of clean energy, to accelerate PV industry towards global grid parity and deliver the harmony of environment and humanity," he added. About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 79 GW installed worldwide as of December 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.