Sunil Grover returns to television with 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas'

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Popular actor-comedian Sunil Grover is returning to the small screen with Star Plus show "Kanpur Wale Khuranas".The actor, who is known for playing characters like 'Gutthi' and 'Dr Mashhoor Gulati', says the fresh concept of the show interested him. "I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I've played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers. "The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their television screens at night," Grover said in a statement. PTI BK SHDSHD