Sunil Grover wishes happy married life to Kapil Sharma

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Sunil Grover has wished a happy married life to his former collaborator Kapil Sharma, who is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.At the press conference of show Kanpur Wale Khurranas on Friday, Sunil was asked about Kapils December 12 wedding and the comedian said he was happy for his former co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show.I am happy Kapil is getting married. I wish him a happy married life. May God give him lot of happiness. I wish him lots of happiness and I hope he continues to make people laugh through his show, Sunil told reporters here at the press conference of the Star Plus show.Kapil is set to return to comedy scene with "The Kapil Sharma Show", which is scheduled to go on air on Sony by the end of this month.He is very talented. It is good when we would have more comedy shows it is good as there will be less stress. There is need for more comedy shows, Sunil added.Sunils show, Kanpur Wale Khurranas", will start from December 15. The makers have shot three episodes featuring celebrity guests like Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, Dharmendra.Sunil said he had a lot of fun while shooting for the show. We have a best team who respects everyone. There is positive vibe on the show," he added.On the comedy show, Sunil will be seen playing the role of jijaji (brother in law). The actor, who is behind several popular characters such Gutti, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, said he will be playing different roles on the new show.The show will also feature Ali Asgar, Upasana and Aparshakti Khurrana, among others. PTI KKP RBRB