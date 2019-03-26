Sunny day in the national capital with mercury settling at 32 degree Celsius, a notch above normal

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) It was a sunny day in the national capital with the mercury settling at 32 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal."The maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, both a notch above normal," a MeT official said.The humidity levels oscillated between 82 and 53 per cent.The weatherman has forecasted mainly clear skies and haze throughout the day for Wednesday.On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 32.1 and 17.6 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI GJS GJS TDSTDS