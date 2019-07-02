Sunny Deol defends appointment of 'representative' to Gurdaspur

(Eds: Adding reax ) Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Under fire over the appointment of a "representative" to stand in for him in his Lok Sabha constituency, Bollywood actor and MP Sunny Deol Tuesday said the appointment was made to "ensure smooth flow of work" whenever he is away from Gurdaspur.Breaking his silence on the issue, the 59-year-old MP said a controversy was "being created out of nothing". Deol had appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri, a writer, as his representative to "attend meetings and follow important matters", a move widely criticised by the ruling Congress which termed it "betrayal" of the voters' mandate."I have appointed my PA (Personal Assistant) to represent my office in Gurdaspur. This appointment has been made to ensure smooth flow of work whenever I am out of Gurdaspur to attend Parliament or travelling for work," Deol tweeted on Tuesday.He said the intention behind such an appointment was "to merely ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever and to keep myself updated on daily basis"."We have our entire party leadership in the constituency to look into matters and have my full support and vice versa. I, as an elected Member of Parliament, am genuinely committed to the cause of Gurdaspur and will do my best to ensure that I serve my people to the best of my capacity," the actor-politician wrote on his Twitter handle.Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar also took potshots at the actor, saying he should know that only an MP, not a representative, can raise the voice of people in Parliament.Jakhar had lost to Deol in the recent Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 82,459 votes. "By appointing his representative, the actor has displayed his out-of-box thinking in politics," he said. "Like they say in marketing, a customer is always right, similarly in democracy, the voter is always right. It is their choice and one has to accept it," the Congress leader added. Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh defended the Gurdaspur MP and said the actor was "being unnecessarily targeted by political opponents"."Each MP appoints a representative who could be his PA or OSD (officer on special duty) so that people of his or her constituency do not face any problem," he said.In a letter issued on the letterhead of the Gurdaspur MP, Deol had appointed Palheri as his "representative"."I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities," the letter signed by Deol read.On Monday, Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had lashed out at Deol for appointing a representative and dubbed the move a "betrayal" of the voters of the border constituency.The newly-elected MP had faced flak last month from the people of the constituency after he posted a video of his vacation in Kaza on Instagram.PTI CHS VSD SRY