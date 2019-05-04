Sunny Deol holds roadshows for BJP in Rajasthan's Churu, Jaipur Rural seats

Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol Saturday held back-to-back roadshows in Rajasthan's Churu and Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seats in support of the BJP candidates.Amid blaring loudspeakers playing dialogues from his hit films, Deol toured the two constituencies in an open vehicle. Frenzied fans mobbed the actor hoping to click photos and selfies.During his roadshow in Churu city, BJP candidate Rahul Kaswan was present with Deol.In Jaipur Rural seat, he held a brief campaign in support of BJP candidate and union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore. PTI SDA SOMSOM