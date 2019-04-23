Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Actor Sunny Deol joined BJP on Tuesday in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, days after he met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport."The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said while addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here.The party is likely to field Deol, who has acted in films such as "Ghayal" and "Damini", from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab was represented by the late Vinod Khanna from BJP.Sitharaman said,"The moment we got to know that he is coming to the party, I can only relate to the film Border he had made, post which the impact on the Indian audience of such a theme was really proven... The feeling of nationalism and patriotism, when so beautifully evoked through a film, can really touch the core of Indian citizen."Deol understands the pulse of people and was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is serving the cause of the people, and keeping India's glory high, she said.He is an artiste of such eminence who make films beyond commercial considerations on the themes that are important for the country, Sitharaman said.Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, is Deol's stepmother. PTI JTR/DSP JTR ABHABH