Sunny Deol, Manish Tewari file nominations on last day

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Several prominent candidates, including BJP's Sunny Deol, Congress's candidate Manish Tewari, SAD nominee Prem Singh Chandumajra filed their papers on the last day of the nomination process for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab.As many as 188 candidates filed their papers Monday, taking the total nomination figure to 385 for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Punjab's Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said in a release.While actor-turned-politician Deol filed his nomination from the Gurdaspur seat, while former union minister Tewari and sitting MP Chandumajra filed nominations from Andandpur Sahib seat. Akali candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa filed his papers from the Sangrur seat, while AAP's nominee Bandeep Singh filed his papers from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat. Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya filed his papers from the Ferozepur seat.SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal also filed his nomination papers from the Bathinda seat as a covering candidate for Akali nominee Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has already filed her papers from Bathinda seat.The CEO stated that the scrutiny of nomination papers would take place on April 30.The last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 2. The voting would be held for all the 13 seats in Punjab on May 19. PTI CHS VSD KJ