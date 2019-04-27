Sunny Deol pays tributes to late MP, actor Vinod Khanna

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol Saturday paid tributes to late Gurdaspur MP and actor Vinod Khanna on his death anniversary and said he will get the works initiated by him completed.The BJP has fielded Deol from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat which had been represented by Khanna for four-times in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014."Tributes to Vinod Khanna ji on his death anniversary. Coming to serve Gurdaspur and complete the works started by him (Khanna). I seek blessings of everyone,"62-year-old Deol tweeted.Khanna died of bladder cancer at a hospital in Mumbai on April 27, 2017. He was popularly known as "Sardar of Bridges" for connecting remote villages in his constituency.However, Deol's nomination from the seat is being seen as setback to Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna, who was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket from this seat.On Saturday, Kavita in Delhi said she "felt abandoned and rejected" as she was denied a ticket at the last moment.Remembered her husband, Kavita tweeted,"Two years today since you passed on. Still following your path of celebrating life, of progress, your belief in the ultimate truth and your undying commitment to India and its people. Yours always, Kavita."Deol will file his nomination papers for the Gurdaspur seat on April 29, which is the last date for filling of nominations.Deol, who has won national film awards for 'Ghayal' and 'Damini', is pitted against sitting MP and Congress leader Sunil Jakhar and AAP's Peter Masih. PDA's Lal Chand is also in the electoral fight from the seat.Jakhar had won from the seat in a bypoll in 2017. It was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna.He had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219 votes.Kavita was among the frontrunners for the BJP ticket during the 2017 by-poll, but the party chose businessman Salaria over her. PTI CHS VSD ANBANBANB