Sunny morning in Himachal; rough weather likely from Wednesday

Dharamshala (HP), Mar 12 (PTI) A sunny morning came as a relief to people in Himachal Pradesh Tuesday, a day after the higher reaches of the state witnessed snowfall.At 30 cm, Kothi had recorded the highest snowfall on Monday, followed by 24 cm in Kalpa, 15 cm in Keylong, 10 cm in Khadrala, 9 cm in Manali and 6 cm snowfall in Pooh, the Meteorological (Met) Department said.Most parts of the state experienced light to medium rainfall throughout Monday, it said.The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Chamba at 42 cm, followed by 35 cm in Banjar, 22 cm in Solan and 20 cm each in Shimla, Mashobra and Bharmaur, the department added.There was 19 cm of rain in Salooni and Kumarsain, 17 cm in Dharampur, 15 cm each in Bhuntar, Kasauli and Bijahi, 13 cm each in Pachhad and Rampur, 12 cm each in Sundernagar and ohru, 11 cm in Ghumarwin, 10 cm each in Jubberhatti and Palampur and 9 cm each in Dharamshala, Baldwara, Nadaun, Jogindernagar and Paonta Sahib, it said.Nagrota Surian, Jhandutta, Sarahan, Dehragopipur and Gaggal, Chhatrari, Mandi, Kahu and Bangana recorded 8 cm of rains each.Among other areas, rainfall was recorded in Guler, Mehre, Ghamroor, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Jubbal, Bhoranj, Janjehli, Aghar and Nainadevi.The Met centre has predicted a rough weather for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. PTI CORR AD IJT