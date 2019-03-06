SunSource Energy to develop 70 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) SunSource Energy Wednesday said it will develop a 70 MW solar power project under the open access scheme in Uttar Pradesh. The power generated by the project will be sold to commercial and industrial customers through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), a company statement said. The project, once commissioned, will be one of the largest open access solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh and will offset over 85,000 tonne of carbon emissions every year, the statement said. The project is expected to be launched on March 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kanpur, along with various other development projects in Uttar Pradesh. The project will help industries and commercial establishments reduce their energy bill and meet Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets, the company said. "With the launch of our first open access solar power project in the state, we are glad to contribute towards realisation of Prime Minister's and Uttar Pradesh's clean energy targets," SunSource co-founder and CEO Adarsh Das said. SunSource President Kushagra Nandan said: "This win demonstrates our ability to deliver high quality solar energy projects. Since inception, our innovative energy solutions have helped infrastructure, industrial and commercial customers across the globe to reduce their energy bills and limit their greenhouse gas emissions." The company had earlier signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh to develop 200 MW solar projects in the state. It recently won one of India's largest solar with storage projects in Leh that will supply clean and stable power to the Military Engineer Services, a defence infrastructure development agency in India, by largely substituting their diesel genset power, it added. SunSources customers include large commercial companies, manufacturing companies, Indias largest oil company, airports, leading education institutes, textile companies and warehouses. PTI KKS RVKMKJ