Sunway Hotels & Resorts to Drive Higher MICE and Corporate Bookings In India Through GSA Appointment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The hospitality division of the Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group appoints India-based travel consultancy, Enhance Hospitality to represent the collection of 11 hotels and resorts in a strategic partnership to promote its destinationsKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Hotels & Resorts, one of Asia's leading hospitality groups, aims at capitalising on the outbound Indian travelers to Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam, particularly at the corporate travelers in the specialised meetings and incentive segments, with the appointment of India-based travel consultancy, Enhance Hospitality.The strategic partnership reinforces Sunway Hotels & Resorts' long term commitment in developing and growing confidence in the India outbound market. "We look forward to enable our business opportunities, allowing us to expand Sunway Hotels & Resorts' brand name and network into the targeted segments. India continues to be a prime market for us and our hotels are committed in developing greater synergies and long-term strategic partnerships in the country", said Andre Scholl, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Hotels & Resorts.Arrivals from India is not new to the hotel group. The brand's flagship hotels in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, namely Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Sunway Pyramid Hotel and Sunway Clio Hotel continue to receive guests from India with a steady year-on-year arrival growth. The 800-acre integrated city attracts a good mix of leisure as well as specialised meetings and incentive segments, including weddings where some of the most extravagant and elegant weddings from India has been hosted in Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa."This is also timely because as the Indian outbound travelers continue to accelerate demand for new experiences, our hotels in recent months have successfully completed numerous product and service upgrades, which includes the massive renovation of the Grand Ballroom, meeting and function spaces in Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa", added Scholl.In August 2019, Sunway Hotels & Resorts roadshow in Mumbai and Delhi showcased Sunway's iconic facilities as major MICE / incentive destinations for the Indian travelers. The roadshow provided local travel and industry partners one-on-one meetings and facilitated immediate business prospects. Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa also hosted India's Brand Icon's International Excellence Awards (IEA) 2019 on 17 March 2019 in Kuala Lumpur which was graced by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and the hotel was awarded the "Best Premier Holiday Destination in Malaysia".Enhance Hospitality provides sales & marketing representation services to global hotels, tourism companies and trade bureaus for the India market. Led by Gaurav Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enhance Hospitality, who has a strong past experience of outbound sales and marketing; for various global hotel chains. Based in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad, Enhance Hospitality will act as the India market representative by developing key business segments in India - MICE, Leisure, Weddings and Corporate. "Sunway Hotels & Resorts has already successfully created a reputable brand name and we are honored to be adding the group into our global portfolio. Our strategic partnership identifies and enables vital opportunities to grow its footprint in the India travel market and to achieve longer term success in attracting Indian outbound travelers to its unique and diverse properties", said Gaurav Arora.Enhance Hospitality will be responsible for developing and managing Sunway's key accounts in India and to expand the market through the generation of sales leads and bookings in the leisure, corporate and MICE segments for Sunway Hotels & Resorts' 11 premium hotels and resorts in Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam, representing over 3,300 guestrooms, suites and pool villas. The Indian market is a key market for Sunway Hotels & Resorts, specifically for the hotels located in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur - the iconic Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Sunway Pyramid Hotel and Sunway Clio Hotel which integrates seamlessly with Sunway Lagoon theme park and the popular Sunway Pyramid shopping mall.Other Sunway hotels that appeal to the Indian travelers include the Sunway Putra Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the brand's luxury and multi-award winning wellness retreat, The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Ipoh, and located in Malaysia's northern island state of Penang, Sunway Hotel Georgetown, known for its central location to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and Georgetown's major tourist attractions. In 2020, a brand new hotel will be launched in Sunway City Iskandar - Sunway Hotel Iskandar, a 4-star 288-room hotel located in Johor which is linked to the Sunway Big Box Village, a first of its kind retail enclave and an extreme park; and located a mere five (5) minutes' drive from the Malaysia-Singapore border link bridge.For more information, visit www.sunwayhotels.com or Enhance Hospitality at www.enchance.net.inPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191021/2616615-1-aPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191021/2616615-1-b PWRPWR