Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa Awarded "Best Premier Holiday Destination in Malaysia" at the International Excellence Awards 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The International Excellence Awards is a prestigious recognition organised by Brand Icon, a reputable creative and branding firm based in India KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa was recently awarded the "Best Premier Holiday Destination in Malaysia" at the prestigious International Excellence Awards (IEA) 2019 which was hosted in the hotel's newly refurbished ballroom. The event was graced by popular Bollywood celebrity Kareena Kapoor, who presented the trophy and plaque to Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa's Cluster General Manager, Mr Roger Marcz. "We are indeed honoured to have received this award and recognition. This will certainly pave the way, creating greater awareness for Sunway City in India. Strategically located in an integrated destination, we are able to cater to all types of travelers - from fun-filled family holidays, to honeymooners, and to business travellers attending global conferences and conventions. We look forward to welcoming more travellers from India to stay with Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur," said Mr Marcz. Now in its third edition, IEA is organised by Brand Icon, a pioneer strategic and creative branding firm based in India. The award recognises individuals and corporate sectors that are building and leading successful and dynamic businesses. Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa is located within the integrated township of Sunway City. The iconic landmark seamlessly integrates a cluster of three (3) hotels - a collection of 1,433 guestrooms, suites and pool villas within the flagship Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Sunway Pyramid Hotel and Sunway Clio Hotel, conference and convention centres, a theme park, a mega shopping and entertainment mall, medical centre, educational facilities and a multitude of distinctive business and leisure facilities for an all-inclusive experience and convenience. India remains as one of the key markets for Sunway Hotels & Resorts, specifically for the hotels in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur with a steady increase of travellers year-on-year from this region. The destination attracts leisure guests from the families and couples segments as well as specialised meetings and incentive segments, including weddings where some of the most extravagant and elegant weddings from India has been hosted in Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa. The hotel's team of chefs are also able to cater to this group, having a special team of chefs who specialises in Indian cuisine. The Grand Ballroom, meeting and function spaces in Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa also recently went through a major RM54 million (US$14 million) refurbishment work, including enhanced facilities and technology upgrades. The destination offers close to 13,000 square metres of world-class meeting space with over 60 function rooms, countless outdoor themed venues, like the surf beach at Sunway Lagoon, making this one of Malaysia's most versatile conventions and exhibitions venue. Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa is located at Persiaran Lagoon, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia. For event enquiries, please reach out to Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa's sales and events specialist at srhs.eventsales@sunwayhotels.com or call +60 3 7492 8000. ABOUT SUNWAY HOTELS & RESORTS: Sunway Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality division of leading Malaysian conglomerate, Sunway Group, operates and manages 11 hotels and resorts in Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam, representing a collection of over 3,300 guestrooms, suites and villas. The hotel group's diverse portfolio of hospitality assets and services includes ownership and management of cluster of hotels with large scale convention, meeting and exhibition facilities in an integrated resort city, to private villa destination, a wellness retreat and a portfolio of 5, 4 and 3-star hotels in mixed-use developments. For more information, please visit https://www.sunwayhotels.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840330/Mr_Roger_Marcz___Kareena_Kapoor.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840331/Sunway_Resort_Hotel___Spa_in_Sunway_City.jpg