'Super 30' declared tax-free in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" will be tax-free in the national capital.The movie has already secured the tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat."Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie 'Super 30', so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan thanked the Delhi government for its decision."Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi (sic)," he said on Twitter. "Super 30" is based on the life of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.In another tweet, Sisodia said Anand Kumar visited a Delhi government school with him and has agreed to conduct one class every month for government school students of the city. "Am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools," he said. "Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (sic)," the deputy chief minister said in another tweet. PTI BUN SRY