Super 30 founder Anand Kumar urges UP govt to make 'Super 30' film tax-free

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Super 30 programme founder Anand Kumar Friday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to make the Bollywood bipoic on him 'Super 30' tax-free in the state.Kumar made the request during a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which was also attended by officials of the company that made the film, Information Director Shishir Singh said. The chief minister told Kumar to submit an application and said a decision in this regard will be taken at a Cabinet meeting, he said. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 opened to mixed reviews on July 19. PTI NAV ANBANB