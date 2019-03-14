Super Plastronics eyes Rs 1,000 cr turnover in 2 years

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Super Plastronics, the brand licensee of Thomson TV and Eastman Kodak Company in India, is eyeing a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years on the back of innovative product launches. "We are targeting Rs 1,000 crore turnover in two years time. We plan to launch many innovative products in the next year," Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) CEO Avneet Singh Marwah told reporters here. Brand Thomson is owned by Technicolor SA, France. SPPL is expected to close the current fiscal with Rs 450 crore turnover, Marwah said. Thomson TV accounts for 65 per cent of the company's total sales. It currently has three manufacturing units at Noida, Una and Jammu. Thomson TV Thursday launched at 40 inch 4K technology TV priced at Rs 20,999. It will be available for sale from March 16 on Flipkart. PTI SVK RKL RVKRVK