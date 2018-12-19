Superintendent of Ferozepur Central Jail demoted

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) A superintendent of the central jail in Ferozepur town of Punjab has been demoted over charges of favouring a prisoner, an official said Wednesday. Dalbir Singh, the superintendent of the Central Jail, Ferozepur, has been demoted to the rank of deputy superintendent Grade-II. The proposal to demote Singh was sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission and it has given its approval, the spokesperson said. It was alleged that Singh had sought Rs 50,000 from a prisoner for allowing some material, including a mobile phone, into the jail. However, the parents of the prisoner, who were carrying the items, were caught by a team of the special task force outside a Hoshiarpur jail in 2017, where Singh was on deputation at the time. Besides, Dalbir was also accused of not lodging the prisoner in the high-security zone and this charge was established in a probe conducted by a deputy inspector general (jails). PTI CHSHMB