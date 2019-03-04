Superintendent of Patiala Central Jail suspended

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) The Superintendent of Patiala Central Jail has been placed under suspension for alleged gross negligence of duty, Punjab Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Monday.Jaspal Singh has been accused of allowing "unauthorised" meetings of jailed Inspector General Paramraj Singh Umranangal with some persons, an official release said.Umranangal, who was last month arrested by the Special Investigation Team in connection with 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, is currently lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, it added.The minister said as per inquiry conductedby the IG (Prisons) Roop Kumar, it was discovered that no entry was made in the registers for most of the meetings which was in complete violation of the jail manuals.During the period of suspension, Jaspal Singh would report to the Additional Director General of Police, Jails, Punjab, the release said. The Deputy Superintendent (Maintenance) Central Jail, Patiala Gurcharan Singh would look after the charge of Superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala along with his present duties, the minister said in the release. PTI CHS RHL