Supermicro Announces Expansion of Silicon Valley Corporate Headquarters and Groundbreaking for New 800,000-Square Foot Building in Taiwan

New Construction Further Expands Supermicro's Engineering, Manufacturing and Service Capacity Worldwide to support the Company's Continued Rapid Growth SAN JOSE, California, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today is celebrating the official groundbreaking of its new 800,000-square foot building in Taiwan and the further expansion of its Silicon Valley Headquarters, now surpassing over one million square feet of engineering, design and manufacturing in San Jose, California. Preview of Supermicro 9-story Building at Asia Tech & Science campus The groundbreaking ceremony in Taiwan is being attended by over 200 business and government dignitaries at the Supermicro Asia Tech and Science campus. The new nine-story building will expand production capacity, hardware and software R&D, and support the latest and future technologies and product including EDSFF all-flash NVMe and RSD2 Supermicro's revolutionary Resource-Saving Designs optimized with industry Rack Scale Design to deliver superior performance and efficiency while reducing TCO and environmental impact. Supermicro's Corporate Headquarters includes engineering, manufacturing and customer service making Supermicro the only Tier 1 systems vendor to build its servers in Silicon Valley and worldwide. Building 23 is the third of five facilities that the company has under construction now at its San Jose based Green Computing Park, and it is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019. "Having our design, engineering, manufacturing and service teams here at our Silicon Valley campus gives Supermicro a great position for computing architecture innovation and the agility to quickly respond to the newest technologies in the industry and to our customer's needs and unique requirements, which is a major advantage that we have over the competition," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "As our business continues to rapidly scale with over 1.2 million server and storage systems shipped globally last year, increasing our production capacity and capabilities is vital to keeping up with our rapid growth. Building 23 in San Jose, along with the opening of the large new facility at our technology campus in Taiwan, provides the additional capacity and rack scale integration plug and play capabilities to ensure that we can provide the best possible service to our enterprise, datacenter, channel and cloud customers." Supermicro leverages its strength in design and engineering to lead the way with first-to-market server and storage technology innovations like all-flash NVMe systems in U.2, EDSFF and NF1 form factors, Resource-Saving systems for better TCO and TCE (Total Cost to the Environment) as well as 5G infrastructure optimization from the Edge to the Cloud. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of advanced server and storage solutions including the popular BigTwin and SuperBlade product lines and provides rack scale integration with rack plug and play capabilities. For more information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com. Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.