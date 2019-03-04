Supertech allots flats to families of 2 CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Realty firm Supertech Monday said it has allotted flats to families of two CRPF personnel martyred in a terror attack at Pulwama. The family of Pradeep Kumar has been allotted an apartment at its township Golf Country at Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, while family of Virendra Singh has been given a flat at its project in Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand. The two soldiers C. Pradeep Kumar of the 21 battalion and C. Virendra Singh of the 45 battalion gave up their lives for the country. We will always be grateful for their supreme sacrifice, Supertech Chairman RK Arora said. This allotment is a small gesture in comparison to what they have given to the country, he added. Earlier, Gaurs group had offered two flats for the families of martyred CRPF jawans. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) had announced that its members would allot a two-bedroom house to each family of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terror attack. PTI MJH SHWSHW