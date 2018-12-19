Supplementary budget tabled in UP Assembly

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Amid continued protests by the Opposition parties, the Yogi Adityanath government Wednesday tabled a second supplementary budget worth Rs 8,054 crore in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.The supplementary budget was tabled on the second day of the ongoing winter session by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.The supplementary budget has a provision of Rs 600 crore for rural toilets and Rs 60 crore for urban toilets under the Swachchta Mission.There is a demand of Rs 300 crore for the proposed Jewar airport in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Rs 200 crore for an airport in Ayodhya.The government has also sought Rs 100 crore for Kumbh at Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Rs 10 crore for the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University here.Opposition parties raised anti-government slogans throughout the Zero Hour on various issues, particularly law and order, when the budgetary provisions were read out by the minister, and did not heed the repeated requests by Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to be remain seated so that order could be restored.Amid the opposition din, Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna claimed that the law and order situation was 1,000 times better under the BJP government and the Opposition parties were resorting to protests as they did not have an issue to raise.Later, talking to newspersons, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all the departments have made proper utilisation of the budget as well as the first supplementary budget.The budget size has been widened to work without discrimination towards anyone, the chief minister said while giving a detailed account of the thrust areas, including road and air connectivity, besides health services. PTI SAB SMI IJT